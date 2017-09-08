Indonesia, US marines start joint exercise

Situbondom E Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesian and US marine corps started a joint exercise at the Baluran marine corps training ground in East Javas Situbondo district on Thursday.



Marine Lieutenant Colonel Prasetyo Pinandito, representing operations assistant to the Naval Chief of Staff Rear Admiral I.N.G.N Ary Atmaja, launched the joint exercise, which is part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (Carat) 2017.



The joint exercise involves 264 marine troops, consisting of 160 from the Indonesian marine corps and 104 from the US marine corps.



Ary Atmaja stated that the activity, which is part of joint exercise between the Indonesian and US Navies, has many significant meanings not only to promote the professionalism of the two countries navies but also to enhance and strengthen the relations between the two navies.



The exercise codenamed Carat 2017 is the field implementation of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the defense field and is aimed at improving the quality, professionalism, and cooperation in the maritime field, he noted.



"The focus of the exercise is cooperation and capability to conduct joint operations, marine and air joint operations, marine security joint exercise, and social activities," he added.



He believed that the exercise will improve bilateral ties between the two nations, increase mutual understanding, and contribute positively towards enhancing relations between the two navies.



He further expressed gratitude to all participants of the joint exercise. "I remind you to prioritize security factor so that the exercise will be free from accident." (*)