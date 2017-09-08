British ambassador wants to strengthen Surabaya, Liverpool cooperation

Surabaya, E.Java (ANTARA News) - British Ambassador to Indonesia Moazzam Malik has expressed his commitment to strengthen sister city cooperation between Surabaya City and Liverpool City.



"This is my third visit to Surabaya. I am committed to strengthening the cooperation between Liverpool and Surabaya. Surabaya is one of the most advanced cities in Indonesia and plays an important role for the future," Mozzam Malik said during a meeting with Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini here on Thursday.



According to him, some time ago, the Mayor of Surabaya visited Liverpool to discuss the cooperation agreement on sister city. "On this day, we continue the discussion," he said.



Malik said Liverpool is the city of port and tourism, and has the potential to invest. Several programs have been implemented to strengthen the relationship between the two cities, particularly in the fields of education, tourism, port, culture and football.



"Football is well known in Surabaya. There is a proposal to establish a football academy or send a coach to Surabaya who will teach the youths to become good players in Indonesia," he said.



The ambassador and the mayor also discussed transportation and urban spatial planning for the future.



"British companies which have been doing business in various countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong want to invest in Surabaya" he said.



Meanwhile, Mayor Tri Rismaharini said the sister city cooperation between Liverpool and Surabaya will be realized as of November 2017.



"We hope the ambassador will visit Surabaya to witness the signing of MoU in November," she said.(*)