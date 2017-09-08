Bandung raises Rp1 billion fund for Rohingyas

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Bandung city government has raised funds up to Rp1 billion (US$75.18 thousand) in less than 72 hours through donation website Kitabisa.com to help the Rohingya people in Myanmar.



"Thanks to almighty, our internet users responded positively to the donation initiative for the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. As expected, in less than a week, we can achieve the target of Rp1 billion donation," Bandung mayor Ridwan Kamil said here, Thursday.



The donation channel has recorded 6,965 people having donated their money, with the largest contribution amounting to Rp12.6 million.



According to Kamil, such achievement shows the high level of solidarity the Indonesians have for the victims of humanitarian crisis.



The amount of donation is expected to increase, considering that the fund raising will continue until Monday (Sept 11).



"I have a feeling it will reach Rp1.5 billion," Kamil revealed.



After the money is collected, the financial assistance will be distributed by humanitarian organization Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) in the conflict area.



"As the capital of Asian-African Solidarity, Bandung cannot remain silent during the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. We must help," Kamil stressed.



Besides Bandung, fund raisers for the victims of humanitarian conflict in Rakhine State, Myanmar, are being conducted by other social organizations and the people of Indonesia.(*)