Legislator encourages govt to build shelters for Rohingya

Nusa Dua, Bali (ANTARA News) - Deputy Chairman of the House Fadli Zon urged the Indonesian Government to help the Rohingya refugees who were being evicted from their villages in Myanmar.



"As a great nation, we must help the Rohingya refugees by providing them temporary shelters on one of the islands," Fadli Zon said, on the sidelines of a meeting of the World Parliamentary Forum for Sustainable Development held in Nusa Dua, Bali, Thursday.



He added that some of the actions taken by the government so far in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine state were still normative.



"We need real action as a great and sovereign country, such as giving protection to the Rohingyas by providing shelters in one location or an island," the politician stressed.



Fadli Zon added that in terms of humanity, the Indonesian Government always took concrete steps to help the people, such as during the war in Vietnam.



"At that time, the government paid great attention by providing refugee shelters in Galang Island," he noted.



The Galang Refugee Camp accommodated Indochinese refugees from 1979 to 1996 on Galang Island in Riau Islands Province.



All the participants in the World Parliament also criticized the outrage that occurred in Myanmar.



"Not only Muslim countries, but also leaders worldwide condemned the violence that occurred in the Rakhine state," he revealed.



He suggested that the Indonesian Government summon Myanmars Ambassador to Indonesia to solve the humanitarian crisis.



"We must also take firm actions, such as withdrawing the Indonesian Ambassador to Myanmar, and if necessary, severing the diplomatic relations," Fadli Zon emphasized.(*)