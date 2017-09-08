Ministry adopts Norway`s offshore technology
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries has adopted Norways offshore technology which is expected to significantly boost the production of white snapper.
"In early 2017, the ministry introduced offshore cultivation technology in the form of offshore floating net cages," the Director General of Aquaculture, Slamet Soebjakto, said here on Thursday.
According to him, the offshore technology will be firstly applied to the three strategic areas of Karimunjawa waters (Central Java), Pangandaran (West Java) and waters in Sabang Island (Aceh).
He explained that the ministry has set up a business plan to map the aquaculture business links.
"We hope the development of floating net cages offshore will provide multiplier effects, especially for the community," he said, adding that the technology development is expected to be completed by November, so that by early December fish seeds can be dispersed.
"We are expecting 2,415 tons of white snapper or equivalent to Rp169 billion per year," he said.
The number of seeds to reach the target is approximately 3.6 million.
The development of the technology is expected to employ around 1,450 people, Slamet added.(*)
