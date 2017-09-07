Arun Special Economic Zone becomes Aceh`s growth center

Lhokseumawe, Aceh (ANTARA News) - Arun Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Aceh Province will be the center of Acehs growth, which will boost the economy in the western area of Indonesia.



Edib Muslim, a member of SEZ National Board, said here, Thursday, that the economic area should be able to optimize the potential of the local economy.



The development of the area will help absorb a large number of labor from various job sectors.



It is estimated that the Arun SEZ can accommodate about 40 thousand workers. "In my opinion, it can be more than that if the area is managed well," Edib noted.



According to the Government Regulation, Arun Lhokseumawe SEZ is spread over 2,622.48 hectares (ha), including 1,840.8ha in Arun Natural Gas Liquefaction Area in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province; 582.08ha in Dewantara, North Aceh District; and 199.6ha in Jamuan, North Aceh District.



Arun Lhokseumawe SEZ consists of export processing zone, logistics zone, industrial zone, energy zone and tourism zone.(*)