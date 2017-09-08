Makassar Int`l Forum showcases 13 creative economy sectors

Makassar, S.Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - The International Eight Festival and Forum (F8) Makassar, South Sulawesi province, showcases 13 creative economy sub-sectors, the Head of the Creative Economy Agency (Bekraf), Triawan Munaf said.



"There are 16 creative economic sub-sectors that have been established since Bekraf was formed by President Joko Widodo in 2015. At the F8 Makassar, I see 13 sub-sectors," Triawan Munaf said here on Thursday.



The 13 creative economic sub-sectors are visual communication design, product design, fashion, film, video animation, photography, koreo, culinary, music and publishing, advertising, performing arts, visual arts, as well as television and radio broadcasts.



"All of those sub-sectors are under Bekrafs responsibility. The F8 is the only event in Indonesia that features the 13 creative economy sub-sectors," he said.



Triawan also appreciates the Makassar F8 for its success to bring together academy, community, business actors and governments.



"This integration shows that Makassars creative and innovative products have competitive edge and are typical," Triawan said.



He hoped that Makassar, which is the gateway to Eastern Indonesias economy, will continue to grow and widely benefits the people.(*)