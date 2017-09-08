Rupiah stability important: Central bank
52 minutes ago | 182 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI) Mirza Adityaswara stressed the importance of maintaining rupiah stability for the economy.
"What is important for us, especially for the business sector, is rupiah is stable against the US dollar - not too strong and not too weak. Weak rupiah would not be good for those having debt in U.S. dollar and importers, although it would boost exports. Too strong rupiah would encourage imports," Mirza said here on Friday.
Too strong rupiah would not help in encouraging production as the business sector would choose to import goods from other countries, he said.
"What is the best position of rupiah? One that reflects economic equilibrium and economic fundamental, supports trade balance with a surplus and keeps inflation low," he said, adding, "Strong rupiah is not necessarily good for the economy."
On Friday, based on data at the central bank, the rupiah value against the US dollar is 13,284 per dolar, strengthening from the level of 13,345 per dollar.
The Central Bank said the rupiah strengthening over the past week was on U.S. economy failing to grow as expected.
The Fed has twice raised its fund rate this year . It is not expected to raise its fund rate until November, In December, 2017, however, it is expected to raise its fund rate by 25 basis points.(*)
"What is important for us, especially for the business sector, is rupiah is stable against the US dollar - not too strong and not too weak. Weak rupiah would not be good for those having debt in U.S. dollar and importers, although it would boost exports. Too strong rupiah would encourage imports," Mirza said here on Friday.
Too strong rupiah would not help in encouraging production as the business sector would choose to import goods from other countries, he said.
"What is the best position of rupiah? One that reflects economic equilibrium and economic fundamental, supports trade balance with a surplus and keeps inflation low," he said, adding, "Strong rupiah is not necessarily good for the economy."
On Friday, based on data at the central bank, the rupiah value against the US dollar is 13,284 per dolar, strengthening from the level of 13,345 per dollar.
The Central Bank said the rupiah strengthening over the past week was on U.S. economy failing to grow as expected.
The Fed has twice raised its fund rate this year . It is not expected to raise its fund rate until November, In December, 2017, however, it is expected to raise its fund rate by 25 basis points.(*)
Latest News
- Rupiah closes stronger on Friday 23 seconds ago
- Rupiah stability important: Central bank 52 minutes ago
- Arun Special Economic Zone becomes Aceh`s growth center 11 hours ago
- Indonesia exports 3,800 tons of shark meat 12 hours ago
- Indonesia invites Singapore to invest in digital economy sector 13 hours ago
- Direct flights needed to boost Indonesia`s tourism: Fernandez 22 hours ago
- Philippines sends trade mission to Jakarta, Manado 22 hours ago
- Budget deficit 1.65 percent in August: Finance minister 23 hours ago