RI military chief thanks AFP for rescuing hostages

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Military Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo thanked the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), who rescued two Indonesians held captive by the Abu Sayyaf militant group in South Philippines.



"On this occasion, I thank Indonesian militarys partner AFP that has rescued our two nationals. They promised to rescue five other Indonesians, who are still being held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf group," Gatot said here, Friday.



He asserted that the authority did not pay any ransom to free the hostages.



"This is a diplomatic effort by the TNI and the Philippines military. (The release of) five other Indonesians are still in process," he added.



Any attempt to rescue the hostages must be conducted cautiously and safely. "We should not make any mistake. There is no negotiation for ransom, nothing," he reiterated.



The two Indonesians were held captive by the Abu Sayyaf militant group since November 19, 2016. The two were rescued by the AFP and evacuated to a hospital in Zamboanga for a health checkup.



"They are in good condition now," the military chief revealed.



The two Indonesians, Saparudin bin Koni and Syawal bin Mariam, will be transferred to the Indonesian representative office in the Philippine, Friday. Both of them are residents of Majene in West Sulawesi.



They are crew members of a Malaysian fishing ship Madai II Kunak. They were abducted by Abu Sayyaf in Batu Lahat waters off Sabah, Malaysia.



The two Indonesians will be handed over from the western Mindanao Military Command to the Indonesian Defense Attache in the Philippines, Col. Asep Syaefudin remarked.



Currently, five Indonesians are still being held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf group in Jolo Island, Mindanao.



A spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Armanatha Christiawan Nasir said all Indonesians held by the militant group were in good condition.



"They were always being moved to other locations, sometimes they were separated. But they are in good condition," he stressed.



The Philippines military rescued the two Indonesians after a firefight with the militant group in Jolo, Thursday.



Military commander Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana was quoted by Reuters as saying that the firefight killed five members of the militant group and five military personnel of the Philippines were wounded.(*)