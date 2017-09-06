TNI ready to send peacekeeping forces to Myanmar: Chief

Profile of Indonesian Navy Marine Corps personnels. (ANTARA FOTO/Mohamad Hamzah)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), General Gatot Nurmantyo, said here, Friday, that Indonesia was ready to send peacekeeping forces to Myanmar to help the Rohingya ethnic group in Rakhine.



However, it is yet to receive such orders from the United Nations, he added.



"The possibility is always there, as it is present in our law. However, it will all depend on the UN. The peacekeeping forces operate under the UN's control," he stressed, after opening TNI Chief Cup 2017 at TNI Headquarters.



He mentioned he had not communicated with the UN about it so far, but he was ready if he is ordered any time to send the troops.



"We are ready any time the UN orders us to," he remarked.



The army headquarters had earlier expressed its readiness, if ordered to send troops to Myanmar to help the Rohingyas.



"Sending troops to Myanmar will be the TNI's task. The army only prepares the troops," army spokesman Brigadier General Alfret Denny Tuejeh said, Thursday.



The army conducts exercises to carry out the orders from the TNI commander, but it will be done only after receiving the order.



"We only conduct exercises for whatever duty is assigned to us by the TNI commander. Again, the army is always ready for whatever duty it is given. It is the government that decides politically. We are ready for it," he emphasized.



Regarding border security following the Rohingya issue, he noted that TNI had the duty to secure the country's borders, and so anyone entering the country illegally would be arrested, including the Rohingya refugees.



"The border is manned not only by the TNI, but also the immigration and customs officials," he said.