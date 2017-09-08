Pertamina to operate 700 oil fuel ships in Natuna Islands

Batam, Riau Islands (ANTARA News) - State-owned energy company PT Pertamina said it plans to operate 700 units of ship to distribute non-subsidized oil fuel (BBM) for fishermen operating in the Karimata strait, Natuna sea and South China Sea.



"This is to support the government program through the Marine and Fishery Ministry in the distribution of non-subsidized BBM," Area Manager Communication and Relations of Pertamina of Northern Sumatra Fitri Erika said here on Friday.



The fuel filling facility is to support fishing boats of kore than 30 GT in capacity operating in that area, Fitri said .



Pertamina already carried out a trial operation with a ship, she said, adding the plan is to operate 700 ships with distribution capacity of up to 2,000 kiloliters.



She said Pertamina has named PT Duta Energy Natuna as the BBM distribution agent for non subsidized in that area.



Ahead, the distribution system for non-subsidized BBM would be ship to ship. For other services, PT Pertamina will build special fuel filling stations in 7 locations in the Riau island province, five of them would be in the regency of Natuna, one in the regency of Anambas islands and one in the regency of Bintan.



In Natuna that is in Sepempang of the sub-district of Bunguran Timur, sub-district of Bunguran Timur, Sabang Mawang of Tiga Island , village of Air Payang of Laut island and Serasan island.



In the Anambas island , the filling stations would be built on the island of Jemaja and in Bintan , the facility would be built in Tambelan.



"Two of the facilities are expected to be operational by the end of this year - in Sepempang, sub-district of Bunguran Timur Natuna and Badarsyah in the sub-district of Bunguran Timur, Natuna," Fitri said.



Other than the seven units not yet in operation, five BBM filling stations are already in operation in various areas in the Risau island province. (*)