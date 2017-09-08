House Speaker to be grilled as suspect in corruption case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias House Speaker Setya Novanto is scheduled to be grilled as a suspect in a major corruption case linked to an electronic ID card project next Monday.



"Suspect SN (Setya Novanto) is scheduled to be questioned Monday next week. We hope he will come. He had better come, so he can explain what he wants to explain, deny or clarify. The general public also expects to see him set an example," the spokesman of anti-graft agency KPK, Febri Diansyah, said here, Friday.



This was the first summon for questioning for Setnov, after he was named suspect on July 17, 2017.



"The summoning as a witness or a suspect is done based on the strategy of the investigation. We have questioned more than 110 witnesses so far, and based on our progress and analysis, we deem it necessary to summon the suspect with regard to clarifying some information that we have collected, and the results of the raids that we conducted before. So, it has to do with the investigation strategy," he stated.



He remarked that the KPK was not affected by Setnovs plan to seek pretrial over his being named as a suspect in the case, which will be be held in South Jakarta district court, Tuesday.



"Of course, the pretrial is different from the investigation. The investigation will continue, as no law states that a pretrial can stop the investigation temporarily, and therefore, we will continue with our investigation," he asserted.



Febri did not reveal if Setnov would be detained after the investigation.



"Let us just talk about the investigation first, not the detention. We hope the person concerned will attend," he stressed.



In the case, locally known as E-KTP case, Setya Novanto during his chairmanship of the Golkar Party faction in the House of Representatives from 2010 to 2012 had allegedly played a role through businessman Andi Agustinus alias Andi Narogong, while planning and budgeting for E-KTP procurement, and conditioning the participants and winners of the bids for the E-KTP procurement.



Two people have been sentenced in the case, namely former director general of civil registry and population, and former director of population administration and information management of the ministry of home affairs, respectively, to serve five years in jail.



The sentences have not yet been implemented as KPK has appealed against them.



Several people have been named suspects in connection with the case, including Andi Agustinus, Setya Novanto and Markus Naria, member of the House of Representatives for 2014-2019, for deliberately preventing, obstructing and aborting directly or indirectly investigation, prosecution and investigation during a court session on suspects, defendants or witnesses in a corruption case.



Another person connected with the E-KTP case is Miryam S Haryani, a member of the House of Representatives from Hanura Party, who is currently being accused of giving false testimony, by way of revoking all the names she had revealed and recorded in the investigation document.(*)