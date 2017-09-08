Govt has done maximum for Rohingyas: Minister

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - Home Affairs Minister Rjahjo Kumolo said here, Friday, that the government had already made maximum efforts to help the Rohingya people in Myanmar.



"We have already taken actions, which are not just diplomatic," he stated, when asked about the governments action over the issue.



He revealed that the government had sent the foreign minister to build support from ASEAN member countries, the United Nations (UN) and European countries for the Rohingyas.



The concrete steps taken include extending aid supplies to reduce the burden of Rohingya refugees, and so, people must understand that the government has already made maximum efforts , he stressed.



"What Pak (Mr) Jokowi (the president) has openly said, Bu (Mrs) Retno (foreign minister) has conveyed to Myanmar and Bangladesh. This is what the Indonesian people have mandated," he noted.



He remarked that the Indonesian people shared the feeling of the Rohingyas as fellow Muslims and citizens.



"The government has done maximum possible. Do not spin it, manipulate it, saying that the government has done nothing," the minister asserted. (*)