Motorcross Grand Prix in Palembang canceled

Palembang, S Sumatra (ANTARA News) - The provincial government of South Sumatra has decided to cancel Motorcross Grand Prix 2018 in Palembang in June, because the venue is located within the games village for the 18th Asian Games.



The governors special staff, I Gede Bagus Suryanegara, said here, Friday, the Asia Olympic Council (OCA) required the government to sterilize the Jakabaring Sport City compound, where the 18th Asian Games is to be held, six months before the event opens.



"Because of the larger interest, South Sumatra has to postpone MXGP 2018 until 2019. The event is expected to promote the Asian Games, and at the same time introduce the Jakabaring Sport City," he stated.



He stressed the provincial government had striven to host the world class automotive event, but the OCAs decision was not negotiable.



"On Sept 5, 2017, a decision was made to postpone MXGP in Palembang until 2019," he revealed.



To host MXGP, South Sumatra must develop a 1.8 kilometer long motocross circuit, but the area that had been projected for the circuit was found to have swamp contours, and it would take three to four months to make the 10-hectare land ready.



"During the period, many trucks loaded with sand and earth would have to pass by, and the OCA is prohibiting this, because starting October 2017, tests will be held for the sports events," he emphasized.



Inasgoc, the Indonesian Asian Games organizing committee, plans to hold a beach volley ball championship from October 17-23.



Riduan Tumenggung, private staff of South Sumatra governor who initiated the MXGP, mentioned that MXGP would still be held in Palembang, but it would be in 2019, because the company that had the authority over MXGP Indonesia, PT Arena Sirkuit Indonesia, had already made the decision.



"As South Sumatra cannot be the host, MXGP this year will be held in other regions, and so far six provinces in Java have expressed interest. In 2019, it has been fixed for Palembang," he affirmed.



South Sumatra is eyeing a number of world class sport events, because its Jakabaring Sport City is a sporting complex of international standards.



Although it has failed to hold MXGP, South Sumatra will still be the host for MotoGP in November 2018, two months after the Asian Games.(*)