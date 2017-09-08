Kalla wants OIC countries to implement sciences, technology

Astana, Kazakhstan (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla wants Islamic states to better implement sciences and technology, in order to avoid being lagged behind other countries.



"In Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), we have so many conventions, discussions, and seminars. We want them to be implemented one by one," he stated here on Saturday.



Islamic countries, including Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan, have quite a good and advanced technology. Hence, as OIC members, with large population, they must be able to implement the technology, he noted.



Indonesia is one of the countries to participate in the first ever OIC Summit on sciences and technology held in Astana, Kazakhstan.



At the summit, held from Sept 10 to 11, Indonesia will offer several kinds of technology related to food and water management.



"It is very important for Indonesia to serve as a motivator of researches in food technology in the future," Indonesian Minister of Research, Technology and Higher Education Mohamad Nasir remarked.



At the OIC ministerial meeting, Indonesia also raised the importance of OIC developing technology in the maritime field.



"This is very important as Indonesia is the worlds largest archipelago. We have discussed maritime development, including biodiversity and ship building (with other OIC ministers)," he explained.



The Indonesian delegation to the OIC Summit also includes five rectors and a dean. They are expected to witness the developments of sciences and technology in Islamic countries at an international expo 2017 on future energy. (*)