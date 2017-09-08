Indonesian police chief to visit Myanmar counterpart

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian National Police Chief General M Tito Karnavian has planned to meet his Myanmar counterpart during the 37th ASEAN National Police Conference that will be held from Sept 12 to 14 in Singapore to discuss the humanitarian crisis affecting the Rohingya community.



"As there will be the ASEAN National Police Conference in Singapore, I will call for a bilateral meeting with the Myanmar Police Chief to discuss the Rohingya issue," he stated here on Saturday.



He explained that the request to hold the bilateral meeting is intended to share Indonesias experience in dealing with groups that might be considered armed.



"We understand that the Indonesian government has issued a statement (related to the Rohingya issue), and we also know that Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has been sent there. This diplomatic talk is much more effective. From the police side, of course, we hold the principle to support the governments measures," he stated.



"In addition, there is humanitarian aid provided by 11 Indonesian institutions to meet the communitys needs," he noted.



However, he admitted his concern about the Rohingya issue. He also expected that the effort to open communication with the police chief of Myanmar would result in finding ways to prevent more casualties in the community.



"As a Muslim, I am concerned about this issue," he revealed. (*)