Kalla visits 2017 Astana International Expo

Astana, Kazakhstan (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla visited the venue of the Astana International Expo 2017 on Energy Future at the Congress Center in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.



He is visiting Kazakhstan to attend the First Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit on Science and Technology.



The two-day summit will be opened by the president of Kazakhstan at the Palace of Independence Tauelsizdik Ave 52, Astana, on Sunday.



Kalla, who was invited to monitor the technological developments, was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Puan Maharani, Minister of Research, Technology and Higher Education Mohamad Nasir, and National Police Deputy Chief Commisioner General Syafruddin during the exhibition.



After visiting the host venue of Kazakhstan, Kalla toured the venue of renewable energy in the thematic building. A variety of renewable energy technologies, including for wave, wind, and solar energy, were exhibited in the building.



Later, Kalla watched a three-dimensional film on renewable energy and tried to operate a Chinas fast train simulator.



The exhibition, which has been held since June 2017, will be closed on Sunday (Aug 10), which is scheduled to be attended by heads of state participating the OIC Summit.



Kalla and his wife Mufidah arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday evening at around 10:30 p. m. local time. (*)