Anti-graft body ready to face Novanto`s pretrial suit

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to face a pretrial motion filed by House of Representatives (DPR) Chairman Setya Novanto against its decision to name him a suspect in an ID-card graft case.



"The legal bureau has received a letter from the South Jakarta District Court, and the court hearing is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Sept 12). Hence, we have received and read the application for the pretrial," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah noted here on Friday.



The court hearing will be led by judge Chepy Iskandar at the South Jakarta District Court, he revealed.



"We are still studying it. Of course, we will face whatever he demands during the hearing, as in our view, everything has been clear from the legal standpoint," he noted.



Spokesman for the district court Made Sutrisna said here on Sept 5 that Novanto had filed a pretrial suit with the court the day before.



The anti-graft body had named him a suspect in the ID-card graft case on July 17, 2017. He is accused of inflicting Rp2.3 trillion in losses to the state in connection with the Rp5.9 trillion project.



Diansyah said the KPK named Novanto a suspect in the case after conducting prosecution and investigation processes since 2014.



On July 20, the Jakarta Corruption Court had sentenced the former director general of demography and vital statistics at the Home Affairs Ministry, identified by his initial as I, to seven years in prison, and former director of administrative information management of demography and vital statistics directorate general at the Home Affairs Ministry, identified by his initial as S, to five years in jail, for their involvement in the case.(*)