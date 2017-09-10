President inaugurates new toll roads in E Java

Mojokerto, E Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has inaugurated the operation of a new toll road connecting districts of Jombang and Mojokerto, East Java Province, to support economic development.



"After the inauguration of the toll road in Mojokerto, the government will open other three toll roads. We hope there will be no delay in the opening of the toll roads," Jokowi said here during the opening ceremony on Mojokerto toll road on Sunday.



The president said construction of toll roads in Indonesia can be fast when all permits and land clearing for the locations have been accomplished.



He said the construction of toll roads should be conducted immediately, considering the increasing land price.



The toll road construction can lower logistic cost in the region to increase industrial competititveness.



The inaugurated toll road connects areas in Jombang District with those in Mojokerto District.



Several industrial parks and factories are located in the region.



The toll road may reduce the traffic density in the national highway that also connects to Central Java Province.



Jokowi targets connectiion of Trans Java Toll Road in 2018. He plans total length of toll roads in Indonesia to reach 1,800 kilometers by 2019.(*)