OIC need to cooperate on science and research: Kalla

Astana (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla said member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation could improve cooperation on science and research development to tackle social issues.



"The mastery of science, technology and inovation is a must for each OIC member to face global challenges," Kalla said during his speech on OIC Conference held in Astana, Khazakstan, Sunday.



According to Kalla, several challenges faced by the countries are poverty alleviation, disease treatment, as well as water and food crisis.



Kalla said science and technology development should be pioneereed since the basic education level.



The government should create a comprehensive curiculum to support science and technology development in any school level.



The VP added any country should prioritize local inovation and technology in government and national strategic policies.



All member countries of OIC should improve sharing knowledge with each other.



Kalla said OIC members must develop the role of moslem countries in utilizing science and technology to benefict mankind. (*)