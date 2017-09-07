Busan One Asia Festival 2017 launches official ticket sales on Sept. 11

Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) 2017, Asian No.1 Korean Wave Festival, will start online ticket sales from 8 p.m. on September 11. Tickets will go on sale online at ticket.hanatour.com for the BOF opening show on Sept. 11, fan meetings on Sept. 14 and the BOF closing show on Sept. 18. BOF 2017 will be held from Sunday, October 22, to Tuesday, October 31, 2017. A variety of concerts and exhibitions will be held at the fest. Popular K-Pop Stars, BLACKPINK, Apink, GFRIEND, B.A.P, ASTRO and SECHSKIES will perform at the Opening Ceremony Concert. (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)

BUSAN, South Korea--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- The online ticket sales for the Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) 2017, Asian No.1 Korean Wave Festival, will start at 8 p.m. on September 11, and you can purchase tickets from the ticketing website (ticket.hanatour.com).





The BOF is hosted by Busan Metropolitan City Government and run by Busan Tourism Organization. It is a blend of Busan-based cultural and tourism infrastructure, Hallyu content and Asian culture. The festival is an exchanges event for young people from across the world to gather and enjoy all things about K-culture, including K-pop, K-food and K-beauty, in one place. It is a tourism brand representing Asia. Various performances and exhibitions will be held at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Busan Cinema Center, Gunam-ro in Haeundae, and other Busan sites from Sunday, October 22, to Tuesday, October 31.





Tickets for the opening show will go on sale on Monday, September 11. The BOF opening show will take place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Sunday, October 22. Apink, ASTRO, B.A.P, Black Pink, GFriend, Wanna One and Sechskies will excite the audience in the opening night. Ground-level and second-floor seat tickets are KRW20000 and KRW10000, respectively.





Ticketing for fan meetings will begin at 8 p.m. on September 14. A total of five BOF fan meetings will be held at Haneulyeon Theater in Busan Cinema Center from Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27. Admission is free but only ticketing commission will be charged.





Tickets for the closing show will go on sale at 8 p.m. on September 18. The BOF closing show is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, at an outdoor theater in Busan Cinema Center. Tickets for ground and second-floor seats are KRW20000 and KRW10000, respectively.





The BOF’s lineup will be updated continuously. For more information, see the official website of the festival (bof.or.kr) and Facebook (facebook.com/BusanOneAsiaFestival).





