President urges people not to be provoked by provincial elections

Cimahi, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo had urged the people not to be easily provoked by different political views, as the 2018 provincial elections were approaching.



"I would like to urge everyone to be careful. Do not let differences separate us, especially now that the political year is approaching, where elections to find provincial leaders will be held across the country," he stated in Cimahi, W Java on Monday.



He then called on the community to maintain the countrys unity and sovereignty.



"Diversity in race, religion, language, and culture in Indonesia should always be held up high," he affirmed.



He then stated that the people should maintain their minds to be clear and always hold on to their common sense while using their voting rights.



"I would like to remind that politics only happens once in five years. Once you have voted, you should not carry your political beliefs to your daily lives, and you should definitely not let it bother your lives," he stated.



The president, accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Land and Spatial Planning, who is also the head of National Land Affairs Agency Sofyan Djalil, Head of the Presidential Staff Teten Masduki, and Deputy Governor of West Java Deddy Mizwar, was in Cimahi to distribute land certificates. (*)