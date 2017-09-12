No Indonesian injured in Hurricane Irma: Consulate

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - No report has been received of Indonesian citizens in the US injured due to Hurricane Irma, according to the Indonesian General Consulate in Houston.



"Till date, we have not received any information confirming an Indonesian casualty due to Hurricane Irma that had struck the Caribbean Islands on September 7-9, 2017," the Indonesian Consulate Office in Houston stated here as received by ANTARA on Monday.



The consulate office has contacted seven Indonesian citizens who stay in Puerto Rico and five Indonesians in the US Virgin Islands.



They confirmed that all Indonesian citizens are in safe condition.



Additionally, seven Balinese people who work in the British Virgin Islands are unhurt despite their office being damaged.



The Indonesian Foreign Ministry is also coordinating with the Indonesian Embassy in London to offer assistance.



The Consulate General in Houston has also urged the Indonesian community in Florida and Georgia to be careful and intensively communicate, as Hurricane Irma will hit the areas on September10-12, 2017.



Several officers have been assigned at the monitoring center for Indonesian people in need of assistance.



According to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, 3,144 Indonesian people live in Georgia and 2,595 people reside in Miami.



The Consulate General Office is also communicating with Indonesian communities to monitor the condition of the people in Florida and Georgia.(*)