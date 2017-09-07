Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation announces new 1TB hard disk drive for mobile client storage applications

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation: "MQ04 1TB model(MQ04ABF100)," new additions to its line-up of MQ04 Series for mobile client storage applications. (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)

New MQ04 HDD Series model delivers 1TB capacity for portable PCs, game systems and other client storage applications

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced its new MQ04 Series 1TB[1] HDD, designed for applications that require high capacity, highly durable storage, including notebook PCs, game systems, all-in-one slim-line desktop systems and set-top box appliances. Shipments of the MQ04 1TB model start today, with general availability.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911005383/en/

The MQ04 Series single-disk model offers the storage industry’s largest capacity[2] per disk for a 2.5-inch HDD, and delivers 1TB of data storage capacity in an ultra-compact 2.5-inch form factor only 7mm high. With a 6 Gbit/s SATA interface[3], 5,400 rotational speed and a large 128MiB[4] buffer, the new drive is engineered for consistent seek and transfer rate performance, and improves sustained transfer rate performance by 34 percent over the previous 1TB MQ01 generation model. It is expected to meet strong market demand in the client HDD market for high performance, large capacity storage for applications such as notebook PCs, and for recording high resolution images and data.

Toshiba Group positions HDD as a focus business area within its storage business. By enhancing its line-up, Toshiba aims to further enhance solutions for applications ranging from notebook PCs to data centers and high reliability products in both the enterprise and consumer markets, and to ensure that it is uniquely positioned to meet demand across the entire range of customer needs.

For more information on Toshiba’s line of industry-leading HDDs, please visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/client-hdd.html

Product Specification Product Name MQ04ABF100 Capacity

1 TB Number of Discs

1 Number of heads

2 Interface

Serial ATA 3.3 / ATA 8 Interface speed

6.0 Gbit/s Rotational speed

5,400 rpm Buffer memory

128MiB External Dimensions

(W) 69.85 mm

(D) 100.0 mm

(H) 7.0 mm Weight

92 g Noise Idle

19 dB

Seek

21 dB Vibration resistance

Operating

9.8m/s2, 1G (5-500Hz）

Non-operating

49m/s2, 5G (15-500Hz） Shock resistance

Operating

3,920m/s2, (400G, 2msec half sine wave) Non-operating 9,800m/s2, (1000G, 2msec half sine wave)

[1] Definition of capacity: Toshiba defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1TB = 240 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary

[2] Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, as of September 12, 2017.

[3] Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

[4] A mebibyte (MiB) is 220 or 1,048,576 bytes.

Customer Inquiries:

Storage Products Division

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911005383/en/

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Yusuke Hatano, +81-3-3457-4963

Digital Marketing Department

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation