Quantopian brings QuantCon back to Singapore September 28-30
50 minutes ago | 159 Views
SINGAPORE--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Quantopian, the free online platform that provides education and tools to create new quantitative investing strategies, is holding its second annual Singapore QuantCon conference from September 28-30.
The three-day event will focus on algorithmic trading and feature talks by leading experts in quantitative investing from asset management firms, technology companies, investment banks, and academia.
Quantopian said it recently added several new speakers to the conference, including: Danielle Jiang, Founder and CEO of Hedga Technology; Xiaoyou Chen, Head of Option Trading at Shanghai Junzhi Asset Management Ltd.; Pierre Maarek, Vice President, Linear Quantitative Research at J.P. Morgan; Emmett Kilduf, Founder and CEO of Eagle Alpha; and Dr. Juan Cheng, data scientist at InfoTrie.
The keynote for the event will be delivered by Yi Li, portfolio manager for GIC’s Systematic Investment Group.
Other speakers include: Josh Holcroft, Head of Quantitative Research, Asia, at UBS Investment Bank; Juan Cheng, data scientist at InfoTrie; Jason Hsu, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at Rayliant Global Advisors; Dr. Haksun Li, founder and CEO of NM Ltd., an algorithmic trading research and mathematical consulting company; and Rob Carver, Independent Systematic Futures Trader, Writer and Research Consultant.
“We are honored to have an outstanding group of leaders participating in QuantCon Singapore this year,” said John Fawcett, CEO of Quantopian. “QuantCon brings intelligent people together and helps people develop innovative investing strategies.”
The three-day event, held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in Singapore, will open with a day of hands-on workshops on algorithmic trading, futures trading, and quantitative investing. Day two will feature talks and tutorials on trading strategies, alternative data sets, and machine learning. The conference closes with a free, data-centric hackathon – giving attendees a chance to put their trading strategies to the test.
Since its founding in 2011, Quantopian has built a fast-growing community of more than 140,000 people who are using the platform to educate themselves on quantitative investing, create and test investment algorithms.
Quantopian licenses the best of its users’ investment strategies as part of the company’s investment management business. Authors whose algorithms are currently being licensed come from all over the world, including China, India and Australia.
To see a complete list of speakers or to register for all or part of QuantCon, visit https://quantconsingapore2017.splashthat.com/.
About Quantopian
People everywhere solve today’s hardest investment challenges with Quantopian.
Quantopian educates individuals with lectures, tutorials, data, tools, and their online community - all for free. Members from all backgrounds learn by researching and creating investment strategies.
Quantopian offers license agreements for strategies that fit its investment strategies, and the licensing authors are paid 10% of the strategy’s net profits, based on their strategy’s individual performance. The company has received nearly $50 million in equity investments, including a Series C fund closed late last year and led by Andreessen Horowitz.
To date, more than 8 million simulations have been run on Quantopian’s platform. For more information, visit www.Quantopian.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911006338/en/
Contacts
Quantopian
Kelly Elmstrom, 617-767-6880
kelmstrom@quantopian.com
Source: Quantopian
The three-day event will focus on algorithmic trading and feature talks by leading experts in quantitative investing from asset management firms, technology companies, investment banks, and academia.
Quantopian said it recently added several new speakers to the conference, including: Danielle Jiang, Founder and CEO of Hedga Technology; Xiaoyou Chen, Head of Option Trading at Shanghai Junzhi Asset Management Ltd.; Pierre Maarek, Vice President, Linear Quantitative Research at J.P. Morgan; Emmett Kilduf, Founder and CEO of Eagle Alpha; and Dr. Juan Cheng, data scientist at InfoTrie.
The keynote for the event will be delivered by Yi Li, portfolio manager for GIC’s Systematic Investment Group.
Other speakers include: Josh Holcroft, Head of Quantitative Research, Asia, at UBS Investment Bank; Juan Cheng, data scientist at InfoTrie; Jason Hsu, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at Rayliant Global Advisors; Dr. Haksun Li, founder and CEO of NM Ltd., an algorithmic trading research and mathematical consulting company; and Rob Carver, Independent Systematic Futures Trader, Writer and Research Consultant.
“We are honored to have an outstanding group of leaders participating in QuantCon Singapore this year,” said John Fawcett, CEO of Quantopian. “QuantCon brings intelligent people together and helps people develop innovative investing strategies.”
The three-day event, held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in Singapore, will open with a day of hands-on workshops on algorithmic trading, futures trading, and quantitative investing. Day two will feature talks and tutorials on trading strategies, alternative data sets, and machine learning. The conference closes with a free, data-centric hackathon – giving attendees a chance to put their trading strategies to the test.
Since its founding in 2011, Quantopian has built a fast-growing community of more than 140,000 people who are using the platform to educate themselves on quantitative investing, create and test investment algorithms.
Quantopian licenses the best of its users’ investment strategies as part of the company’s investment management business. Authors whose algorithms are currently being licensed come from all over the world, including China, India and Australia.
To see a complete list of speakers or to register for all or part of QuantCon, visit https://quantconsingapore2017.splashthat.com/.
About Quantopian
People everywhere solve today’s hardest investment challenges with Quantopian.
Quantopian educates individuals with lectures, tutorials, data, tools, and their online community - all for free. Members from all backgrounds learn by researching and creating investment strategies.
Quantopian offers license agreements for strategies that fit its investment strategies, and the licensing authors are paid 10% of the strategy’s net profits, based on their strategy’s individual performance. The company has received nearly $50 million in equity investments, including a Series C fund closed late last year and led by Andreessen Horowitz.
To date, more than 8 million simulations have been run on Quantopian’s platform. For more information, visit www.Quantopian.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911006338/en/
Contacts
Quantopian
Kelly Elmstrom, 617-767-6880
kelmstrom@quantopian.com
Source: Quantopian
Latest News
- Quantopian brings QuantCon back to Singapore September 28-30 50 minutes ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation announces new 1TB hard disk drive for mobile client storage applications 3 hours ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches high performance, high peak pulse current TVS diodes for power line protection 22 hours ago
- Busan One Asia Festival 2017 launches official ticket sales on Sept. 11 11th September 2017
- European leader in domain name drop catching announces ICO to build blockchain-powered auction platform 7th September 2017
- Fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE opens in Hong Kong 7th September 2017
- World's largest watch & clock fair opens amid ceremony with record exhibitors 7th September 2017
- New Uniqlo U Fall/Winter collection from UNIQLO Paris R&D Center epitomizes future of LifeWear 6th September 2017