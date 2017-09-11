Paris` tourist buses promote "Wonderful Indonesia"

London (ANTARA News) - Tourist buses in Paris, France, promote Indonesias tourism brand of "Wonderful Indonesia" for one month, starting September 12 to October 9, 2017.



Chief of Visit Indonesia Tourism Office (VITO) in France, Eka Moncarre, told Antara here on Tuesday that September is full of Visit Indonesia activities.



Hence, she said September is the right moment for tourist buses in Paris to promote Wonderful Indonesia to local communities and tourists visiting the city.



In addition, she said Wonderful Indonesia will also adorn every street in Paris and every corner of the city during the Visit Indonesia activities



Moncarre added that the promotion of Wonderful Indonesia in Paris aims to attract as many European tourists as possible to visit Indonesia.



Two years after the opening of VITO Frances office to the public, the marketing of Wonderful Indonesia in the country is running more and more intense to capture French tourists to Indonesia.



Some 16 Open Tours Buses in Paris are decorated with beautiful scenery in Indonesi like Borobudur Temple, beautiful Balinese dancers, Komodo dragon, Lake Toba, and beautiful Raja Ampat.



Promotion of Wonderful Indonesia in Paris aims as an invitation to explore Indonesia, in addition to showing and communicating about the natural beauty of Indonesia and its culturally friendly people.



With a total population of 66 million people, France is a highly potential tourism market for Indonesia.



