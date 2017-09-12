BNN seizes 1.2 kg meth from two couriers in Jambi

Jambi (ANTARA News) - The narcotics office of Jambi (BNN Jambi) seized 1.2 kilograms (kg) of crystal methamphetamine and arrested 24-year-old OS and 30-year-old TM, who had attempted to smuggle the drugs into Jambi City aboard a small boat.



OS and TM are the residents of Sengeti, Muarajambi, M. Toha Suharto, the head of BNN Jambi, revealed here, Tuesday.



The two were arrested several days ago after leaving Kayo Aro Islan for Jambi City with the drugs in their possession.



Meanwhile, a team comprising officers of the BNN, Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), and West Kalimantans Custom and Excise Office foiled the smuggling of 10.39 kg of crystal methamphetamine from Malaysia into Indonesia.



"The operation was conducted following a tip-off received from people informing that there would be an attempt to smuggle crystal methamphetamine through the Malaysia and Indonesia border in Entikong by a drug courier PH," BNN Chief Commissioner General Budi Waseso stated in Jakarta, Tuesday.



"Based on the tip-off, the joint team was formed to investigate," he added.



"On August 27, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB), the joint team caught PH at Batang Karang Street No. 6, Makkawing Market, Batang Tarang Sub-district, Sanggau District, West Kalimantan," he stated.



PH was riding a motorcycle and was carrying 10.39 kg of meth at the time of arrest.



At the same time, BNN officers also arrested M, another courier and checker in Sungai Bengkayang Sub-district, West Kalimantan; DZ in Pontianak; and F in Kubu Raya.



I alias Dagor, who is believed to fund the drug network, was placed in detention at the Pontianak jail.



At least 51 thousand young men were saved, thanks to the team that foiled an attempt to smuggle 10.39 kg of meth, the BNN chief said.



Reported by Nanang M

(f001/INE)

EDITED BY INE

(T.SYS/A/KR-BSR/F001)