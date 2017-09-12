Indonesian authorities foil smuggling of 10.39 kg meth from Malaysia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A team comprising officers of the National Narcotic Agency (BNN), Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), and West Kalimantans Custom and Excise Office foiled the smuggling of 10.39 kilograms (kg) of crystal methamphetamine from Malaysia into Indonesia.



"The operation was conducted following a tip-off received from people informing that there would be an attempt to smuggle crystal methamphetamine through the Malaysia and Indonesia border in Entikong by a drug courier PH," BNN Chief Commissioner General Budi Waseso stated here, Tuesday.



"Based on the tip-off, the joint team was formed to investigate," he added.



"On August 27, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB), the joint team caught PH at Batang Karang Street No. 6, Makkawing Market, Batang Tarang Sub-district, Sanggau District, West Kalimantan," he stated.



PH was riding a motorcycle and was carrying 10.39 kg of meth at the time of arrest.



At the same time, BNN officers also arrested M, another courier and checker in Sungai Bengkayang Sub-district, West Kalimantan; DZ in Pontianak; and F in Kubu Raya.



I alias Dagor, who is believed to fund the drug network, was placed in detention at the Pontianak jail.



At least 51 thousand young men were saved, thanks to the team that foiled an attempt to smuggle 10.39 kg of meth, the BNN chief said.



Several drug trafficking activities were being controlled by convicts housed in Indonesias jails.



Most of the drugs smuggled into Indonesia came from China directly or first transited in Malaysia.



Earlier, Chief of the TNI General Gatot Nurmantyo had warned that drugs pose no less a dangerous threat to the survival of the nation than terrorism.



He stated that 15 thousand Indonesians die every year due to drugs, and the number had continued to rise over the years.



"According to information, 250 tons of methamphetamine have been smuggled from China into Indonesia. A ton is sufficient for consumption by five million people. This is a serious threat to us," he reiterated.



