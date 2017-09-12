Indonesian students top four at 2017 Hydrocontest

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian students team from the University of Indonesia (UI) is at the top four in the Hydrocontest 2017, which took place from Sept 4 to 10 in Saint Tropez, France.



"The UI team won the fourth prize in the heavyweight boat category and was awarded for mass transportation innovation category," UIs Hydros Team Leader Fadhil Naufal told ANTARA via telephone from Saint Tropez received here on Tuesday.



In addition to qualifying for the semi-finals in the heavyweight boat category, the UI team also managed to qualify for the quarter final round by achieving the seventh position in the lightweight boat category and the ninth position in the long distance race category.



The first winner in the heavyweight boat category was achieved by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) of Switzerland, the second winner by Haute �cole ding�nierie et darchitecture de Friborg (HEIA Friborg) of Switzerland, and the third winner by the University of Belgrade Serbia.



The UI Hydros team consists of 14 students who designed the symmetric catamaran vessel in lightweight vessel and flat plate vessels in the heavyweight ship category.



The Hydrocontest Competition, entitled "carry more, faster, with less energy," was an international competition that required participants to design vessels capable of holding loads of 20 kilograms (lightweight) and 200 kilograms (heavyweight) with high energy efficiency and speed.



According to Fadhil, the competition is an arena of designing, producing, and piloting the ship with the principle of carry more, faster, with less energy.



The fourth Hydrocontest 2017 was participated by 23 teams from 14 countries in Europe, America, and Asia. Indonesia was the only team from Asia, represented by students of the University of Indonesia and Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) Surabaya. (*)