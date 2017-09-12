Anti-graft body to reschedule Novanto`s questioning

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will reschedule its questioning of House Speaker Setya Novanto who has been named a suspect in an ID-card graft case.



"We will reschedule the questioning of Setya Novanto as a suspect after early next week," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said here on Wednesday.



But he refused to divulge the exact date for the questioning.



"I must make sure the exact date first. Of course, it is for the team in charge of handling the case to set it and we will announce it later on," he said.



He expressed hope Novanto will be present at the questioning.



"Of course, we hope he will be in good health to give his testimonies," he said.



The anti-graft body had originally planned to question Novanto on Monday (Sept 11). But he did not show up as he was ill.



The KPK named Novanto as a suspect in the ID-card graft case on July 17.



On Sept 4, he filed a pretrial motion with the South Jakarta District Court to challenge the KPKs decision naming him as a suspect in the case.



The first court hearing of the pretrial motion which had originally been scheduled for Tuesday (Sept 12) was postponed until Wednesday (Sept 20).



On July 20, the Jakarta Corruption Court had sentenced the former director general of demography and vital statistics at the Home Affairs Ministry, identified by his initial as I, to seven years in prison, and former director of administrative information management of demography and vital statistics directorate general at the Home Affairs Ministry, identified by his initial as S, to five years in jail, for their involvement in the case.(*)