Wedge Holdings: Concluding license agreement with Freehand Co Ltd

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Wedge Holdings CO., LTD. (JASDAQ:2388) (HQ: Chuo-ku, Tokyo Japan, CEO: Tatsuya Konoshita) are pleased to inform you that we have signed a license agreement to acquire the right to publish Burmese translation E-book with Freehand Co., Ltd. Under the cooperation of Bagan Innovation Technology, a company that was invested by our consolidated subsidiary, Group Lease PCL, we will promote the publication of popular manga works in Myanmar.



Freehand Co., Ltd. which is the contract partner for this contract is a copy right management company for Japan’s manga which handles about 1,000 titles of electronic books manga rights. From now on, starting with the manga “Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji”, we and Bagan Innovation Technology will collaborate to translate and edit all titles handle by Freehand Co., Ltd. The first issue is planned to be published in October this year.



Bagan Innovation Technology is our affiliate company and business partner. It currently provides an IT Platform with more than 7 million active users in Myanmar and over 700,000 e-book users. From now on, we together will cooperate and start expanding to all Asia Region. It is a great honor and very meaningful to us that we can distribute popular works including "Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji" to Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.



We have held several events to develop content business in Asia, starting with trading card game experience event, exclusive promotion agreement with Mongolian cartoonist Mr. Erdenebayar, and holding an illustration contests called "Illustrator contest Asia". In addition to that, as already announced, we also deployed all works of Mr. Tezuka Osamu all over the world as Burmese.



Since our founding, we have cultivated manga artworks and game editing, as well as, the ability to plan, develop and manage product events as our core competence. As a further step of that, we conclude a contract with Freehand Co. Ltd. With this, we will be able to act as a bridge between content holders and users. By making full use of digital development in Asia, we will try our best to excite Asia users more than ever.



