Indonesia`s second batch of aid for Rohingya ready: Marsudi

TNI Air Force soldiers put to the aircraft humanitarian aid Rohingya in Base Ops Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force, Jakarta, Wednesday (13/09/2017). A total of 34 tons of aid in the form of rice, ready-to-eat materials, tents, and blankets were delivered by four Hercules aircraft to Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees. (ANTARA PHOTO/Rosa Panggabean) ()

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Foreign Affairs Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi has revealed that following the dispatch of humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, the second batch is also ready to be sent in the near future.



"President (Joko Widodo) has said that after the first batch, there will be several more," the minister remarked after accompanying the head of state to oversee the first dispatch of humanitarian assistance from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, here, Wednesday.



Indonesia has just sent relief aid comprising rice, instant food, family kits, emergency tents, water tanks, childrens clothing, and blankets, among other things, to Bangladesh, which has received more than 370 thousand Rohingya refugees on its border shared with Myanmar.



"We prioritize the sending of those goods, as they are badly needed now, including emergency tents, as shelters are a huge challenge facing the refugees," she pointed out.



The second batch of humanitarian aid has also been made ready by the field teams, she said.



"While processing the first dispatch, assessment and preparations are continuously being conducted," Marsudi said.



The situation is not normal, as it is now still in an emergency condition. While preparing the dispatches of humanitarian aid, the government is also processing the permits.



"The president just now said that in providing humanitarian aid, we are conducting humanitarian diplomacy and establishing synergy," she said.



The first dispatch comprised aid from the government. However, the government has also received several offers of goods for Rohingya from other parties, and they might be dispatched next.



"We are receiving them and will dispatch them. Hence, synergy among the government, community, mass organizations, and regional governments, among others, is crucial. We dispatch it under one name - Indonesia," she explained.



The Indonesian government is still awaiting a list from the Government of Myanmar to dispatch the necessary aid to the country.



Minister Marsudi said she has communicated with the Government of Myanmar twice yesterday, regarding the list of humanitarian aid needed by Myanmar.



"As soon as we receive the list, we will dispatch the aid," she said. (*)