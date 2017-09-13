Man sentenced to death over shipment of 270 kilograms of methamphetamine

Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA News) - The district court of Medan, North Sumatra, sentenced Irwantoni (38) to death here on Wednesday for his involvement in the shipment of 270 kilograms of methamphetamine from China to Dumai, Medan.



The panel of judges, chaired by Saryana, stated that Irwantoni was awarded the sentence as his act threatened the country.



The defendant did not support the governments program of narcotic drug eradication, but threatened the future of the countrys younger generation.



The judges did not find any factor which was in favor of him.



Chief judge Suryana noted that Irwantoni violated Law Number 35 of 2009 on narcotics.



Upon hearing the verdict, Irwantonis lawyer, Thomas Lase, remarked that he would decide on whether to appeal or not.



Irwantoni looked disappointed and shed tears as he was taken to his cell in the Medan district court after the session.



He hugged and kissed his wife, who loyally accompanied him through all the court sessions.



The sentence met the prosecutors demand.



The case was unveiled by the National Anti-Narcotic Agency (BNN) on Oct 17, 2015, after receiving information from the customs and excise office in Dumai about the shipment of 45 boxes containing 266 water filters, which were found to contain the narcotic drug.



The custom officer, in coordination with BNN, packed the stuff again and delivered it by a courier service to Irwantoni at Gudang Jade City Square on Jalan Yos Sudarso Km 11.5 Titipapa, Medan Deli.



The goods arrived at the location on Oct 17, 2015, and Jimmi was found to have been waiting for it. Upon signing the receipt, he was immediately arrested.



BNN confiscated the 45 boxes containing 265 packages of methamphetamine. Following investigation, they later arrested Ayau, Athiam, and Lukmansyah in Riau, but Irwantoni escaped and was only arrested two months later.



Four people have already been sentenced to death by the same court in connection with the case. They are Daud (47), who ran the courier service hailing from Bengkslis, Riau; Ayau (40), who also hailed from Bengkalis; Lukmansyah (36) from Dumai; and Jimmi Syahputra (27) from Pancur Batu, Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. (*)