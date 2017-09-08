Indonesian team advances to semifinal at AFF U-18 championship

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias under-19s national soccer team (Timnas U-19) advanced to semifinal match after crushing the Brunei Darussalam soccer team 8-0 in Group B match at the ASEAN Football Federation or AFF U-18 Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday.



With this phenomenal victory, the Timnas U-19 or better known as the Garuda Nusantara secured the second place of the Group B medal standing following Vietnamese squad.



The first goal was scored by Rafli Nursalim when the match was running less than one minute.



The Raflis goal seemed to be the start of the goal party for the Indonesian team. In the 18th minute Egy Maulana Vikri stormed from the left wing and kicked the ball into the mouth of Bruneis goal. Two Brunei defenders tried to block, but the ball kept rolling into the goal.



In the 22nd minute, Egy scored another goal at the match which was held at the Thuwunna stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.



Three-goals lead did not lose the spirit of Indonesia which utilized the left wing and the right to make a breakthrough to the defense of Brunei.



Other three goals in the first half were scored by Witan Sulaeman in the 40th minute and two more goals by Rafli Nursalim.



Sadil Ramdhani who came on to replace Febi in the second half often broke through from the left wing.



At the second half, two goals were created by Witan Sulaeman in the 66th minute and Hanis Saghara 68 minutes.



Earlier, the Garuda Nusantara, successfully defeated the squad of Myanmars team 2-1 at the initial match and the Philippines 9-0 (5-0) at the AFF U-18 Championship, on Wednesday (Sept 5) and Friday (Sept 7) respectively.



On Monday (Sept 11), however, the Timnas U-19 lost 0-3 to the Vietnamese soccer team. (*)