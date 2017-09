WiFi rental service, "Wi-Ho! (R)," now available for travelers from Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia

AsiaNet 70020TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2017 (Antara/Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet) --On September 13, 2017, Telecom Square, Inc. started offering WiFi router rental service, "Wi-Ho!," to travelers visiting Japan from Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.(Logo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/img/201709115499-O1-c1LB7ivc With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics approaching, the number of visitors to Japan is expected to rise. However, there are not many free WiFi spots in Japan, making it inconvenient for foreign travelers to connect to the Internet. Therefore, Telecom Square would like to solve this problem by providing WiFi router rental service ensuring reliable Internet connection for those who need Internet access during their trips in Japan.A WiFi router is a mobile device that enables smartphones and computers to connect to the Internet anywhere. High-speed 4G LTE network and unlimited data usage plans are available. Unlike SIM cards, Telecom Square's WiFi routers support up to 10 to 14 WiFi-capable devices simultaneously. Thus, if a user shares a router with members of his/her group, the price per person will be much lower.Customers are able to make an order online and pay with their local currency before their travel starts. In addition, they are able to pick up Telecom Square products at major airports in Japan. The company's dedicated staff will explain how to use them and answer any questions. It is Telecom Square's duty to guarantee all customers a pleasant trip in Japan. For more information, please visit the company's website.Service Name: Wi-Ho! (R)Airports for Pickup/Return: Narita International Airport (Terminals 1, 2 and 3), Haneda Airport, Kansai International Airport, New Chitose Airport, Fukuoka AirportAvailable Products:WiFi Router City Type (4G LTE) Daily Unlimited data usageWiFi Router City Type (4G LTE) Pack 7 Unlimited data usageWiFi Router City Type (4G LTE) Pack 15 Unlimited data usageWiFi Router City Type (4G LTE) Pack 30 Unlimited data usageWiFi Router Wide Type (4G LTE) DailyWiFi Router Wide Type (4G LTE) Pack 30Website:Representative: Yuji Yoshitake, President and Chief Executive OfficerHead Office: Homat Horizon Building, 6-2 Gobancho, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoEstablished: March 28, 1974SOURCE: Telecom Square, Inc.