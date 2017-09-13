Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation announces new line-up of stepping motor driver ICs with anti-stall feedback architecture

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today announced the addition of two stepping motor drivers, 4.5A “TB67S249FTG” and 2A “TB67S279FTG,” to its line-up of stepping motor drivers with innovative anti-stall feedback architecture[1], which realizes highly efficient motor control.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170913006646/en/

Stable, highly precise control is a basic operating requirement for motors used in printers and other office equipment, banking terminals, amusement machines, and home appliances. Demand for more efficient motor operation and lower heat generation increases year by year as the scope of application increases.

Avoiding stalls in stepping motor operation is the highest priority in securing stability and precise control, and is achieved by providing additional current that gives motors an operating torque margin. However, although it prevents stalls, the additional current decreases efficiency and generates heat. Complicated adjustments involving monitoring torque in real time with additional sensors and microcontrollers, and controlling the motor current are required to improve efficiency, reduce heat generation and prevent stalls.

The new products follow “TB67S289FTG,” the first stepping motor to incorporate original anti-stall active gain control (AGC[2]). TB67S249FTG supports an industry-leading[3] large drive current of 4.5A, 1.5 times that of TB67S289FTG. TB67S279FTG, with a current rating of 2A, delivers excellent cost performance compared with TB67S249FTG. All three products are compatible in packages, pin alignments and functions, allowing easy replacement among them. They enable optimal selection according to their applications, driving conditions, and purpose of use.

Like TB67S289FTG, TB67S249FTG and TB67S279FTG can also monitor motor operation and torque without an additional MCU, and optimize motor control and efficiency by applying AGC. They prevent motor stalls and automatically optimize motor current depending on the torque needed, reducing motor power consumption by up to 80%, compared with other solutions. They realize significant improvements in efficiency and heat generation without relying on on-resistance.

Further efficiencies can also be achieved when these stepping motor drivers are supported by advanced current detection system (ACDS[4]), the innovative sense-resistor-free current monitor and control system, which allows more free space and uses fewer external components on the PCB.

The application of advanced automation systems, including ACG, achieves a series of products offering high performance motor control with a low component count. TDSC positions the new series as its flagship line of stepping motor drives, and will continue to expand the line-up.

Main Features

1. Anti-stall and high efficiency

The new AGC motor control architecture improves motor efficiency and reduces heat generation. ACDS sense-resistor-less current control reduces PCB space requirements. Moreover, high-resolution 1/32 step (max.) motor control contributes to suppression of noise and vibration.

2. Lower heat generation

Heat generation is reduced by low on-resistance (TB67S249FTG: 0.33 Ω, TB67S279FTG: 0.60 Ω (upper + lower: typ.)).

3. Small package and pin compatible among series products

Packaging in a small QFN package allows customers to reduce heat problems and simplify set and module design patterns for heat dissipation. It will also realize affordable solutions in terms of space and cost. Moreover, TB67S289FTG, TB67S279FTG, and TB67S249FTG are compatible in packages and pins, allowing optimal component selection and replacement according to a usage environment.

4. Built-in error detection circuits

A motor load open detection function is now incorporated, in addition to thermal shutdown, over-current shutdown, and under voltage lock out. Error status can be flagged to external devices by an error flag function.

Main Specifications Product name TB67S249FTG TB67S279FTG Control I/F

CLOCK-IN Absolute

maximum

ratings

50V, 4.5A 50V, 2.0A Package

QFN48 Step

resolution

Full, Half, Quarter, 1/8, 1/16, and 1/32 step resolutions Other

features

AGC: a current control method for anti-stall and highly efficient

motor operation ACDS: a current control method that does not require a sense resistor Built-in error detection functions (thermal shutdown, over-current

shutdown, under voltage lock out, and motor load open detection) Built-in error detection signal output function Support the power-on sequence by the single power drive Mass

production End of September 2017

(scheduled) Now

Notes:

[1]: Motor stall: When motor rotation deviates from the control signal, stalling occurs and the motor stops rotating.

[2]: AGC: A motor control architecture that automatically optimizes motor current to torque while preventing motor stalls.

[3]: As of September 14, 2017, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation survey.

[4]: ACDS: A motor control architecture that does not require an external sensing resistor to monitor the motor current.

For more information about these new products, please visit:

・TB67S249FTG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB67S249FTG®ion=apc&lang=en

・TB67S279FTG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB67S279FTG®ion=apc&lang=en

Customer inquiries:

Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department

Tel: +81-44-548-2821

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/jp/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170913006646/en/

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963

Digital Marketing Department

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation