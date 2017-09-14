Indonesia, Bangladesh sign initial energy agreement

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan and Bangladeshi State Minister for Electricity and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid signed a memorandum of understanding on energy infrastructure and trade here on Friday.



Bangladesh was keen to discuss possible development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal and infrastructure in that country.



The agreement says about possible supply of LNG from Indonesia, and the Indonesian government will facilitate discussion between Bangladeshi buyers and LNG producers in Indonesia.



The agreement may provide foundation for cooperation between Indonesian energy company PT Pertamina and its Bangladeshi counterpart Petrobangla and other related companies that may lead to LNG supply from Indonesia to Bangladesh, Jonan said.



Minister Nasrul Hamid expressed thanks for the cooperation that would help Bangladesh cope with crisis in gas supply.



Under the agreement, Pertamina has an opportunity to build LNG receiving terminal in Bangladesh including Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), mooring and infrastructure of off-loading, sub-sea and onshore gas pipe to natural gas grid.



Earlier, Oil and Director General Ego Syahrial said Indonesia , there are still cargoes of LNG in stocks and the stock is growing. (*)