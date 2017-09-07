25 leopards estimated to be living in Gunung Gede Pangrango

Cianjur, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park (TNGGP) in West Java has recorded 25 leopards that are believed to be still living in the region, roaming around the Cianjur, Sukabumi and Bogor areas.



Park official Aden Mahyar told newsmen here, Friday, the record was the latest data that was collected in 2016.



The forest ecosystem control service in Cianjur had conducted a routine inspection of camera traps at leopard monitoring site in Pasir Tengah Block and had detected three leopards passing through Geger Bentang Block in Cianjur National Park, he said.



"Leopards have existed before the national park was established. They were not brought to the park by TNGGP. We set up the cameras five years ago, and finally, our team discovered the existence of the indigenous animal of Gede-Pangrango Mountain," he revealed.



The three leopards that were first captured by the cameras were two adult males and one cub, while the latest to be captured on camera were a male, a female and a cub.



"The data on the 25 leopards were the latest that we have received in 2016. After being rechecked, only a couple were seen at Geger Bentang Block in the Cianjur district part of the park," he remarked.



To ensure their preservation and multiplication, the park has set up many cameras along the paths often used by the animals.



"So long as their habitat is preserved, they will not stay away when they see human beings. But if their habitat is disrupted, they will attack. So far, no report of visitors to the park being attacked by the animal has been heard," he highlighted.(*)