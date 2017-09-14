Golkar Party politician rehabilitated for consuming meth

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A noted politician from Golkar Party, Indra Jaya Piliang, was sent to a rehabilitation center, along with two friends known by their initials as RF and MIJ, after he was found to be addicted to a narcotic drug.



"Based on the law, if no evidence was found with them, then they have to be sent to a rehabilitation center," Jakarta Metropolitan Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono said here, Friday.



He revealed that the police had transferred Indra, RF and MIJ to the West Jakarta office of the National Anti-Narcotic Agency for undergoing "assessment."



Argo stated the police have named them suspects for violating Article 137 of Law Number 35 of 2009 on narcotics, which carries a sentence of one year in jail.



He remarked that the police were still hunting for the person who had sold methamphetamine to Indra. He is believed to be an employee of Diamond Karaoke in Tamansari, West Jakarta.



Argo explained that the karaoke employee was believed to have prepared the narcotic drug, as well as the equipment to consume it, and a karaoke room.



The police arrested IJP, RF and MIJ at Room Oval, Diamond Karaoke in Tamansari, West Jakarta, at 7.30pm, Wednesday.



The police confiscated a set of bong used to consume the drug, a tobacco pipe, a plastic pack of meth and a lighter from them.(*)