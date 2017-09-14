Jakarta Airport train to operate in November

Airport train project at Blendung, Tangerang, Banten, (9/8/2017). (ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Iqbal)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The passenger train between the Jakarta city center and the International Airport of Soekarno-Hatta will start operate in November this year, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said here on Friday.



"Early next month the train will start trial operation and operation by the end of November," Budi said.



Currently work in the project of airport train is already 80 percent completed, he said.



Earlier Edi Sukmoro, the Director of state run railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia said the airport train is expected to be operational in November.



"Our hope is it would be operational in November but I said by the end of this year although we would work hard that it could be operational as soon as possible," Edi said.



Currently, there is only one train of six coaches already available from PT Industri Kereta Api (Inka), but next months 9 more trains would come from the state-owned railway factory.



A train has a carrying capacity of 274 passengers in one way. The 10 train would be able to carry 33,000 passengers per day.



The route between the Manggarai railway station and the countrys largest airport via Sudirman Baru-Duri- and Batu Ceper could be covered in 54 minutes.



The railway transport will ease traffic jams in the roads between the city and the airport.



