C Java enters drought emergency: governor

Clean water emergency distribution at Tegalmulyo, Kemalang, Klaten, Jawa Tengah, (14/9/2017). (ANTARA/Aloysius Jarot Nugroho)

Pekalongan, C Java, Sept 15 (Antara) - Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo stated that his region had been categorized in the drought disaster zone during this years dry season.



"Almost 22 districts are now experiencing drought," said Ganjar, after opening the exhibition Creativity and Innovation of Central Java, which is being held in the city of Pekalongan, Friday.



He noted that since June 2017, to overcome the problem of water shortage for the community, the provincial government had conducted coordination meetings with several related elements to discuss the drought.



At the coordination meeting, it has been decided in the short term to prepare the distribution of water by channeling it through the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), the company and the local government, he revealed.



"Therefore, we have asked the public to report to the local government when the region is hit by drought," he said.



As for areas where it is difficult to do clean water distribution, Ganjar stressed that it would be done by digging deep wells and pumps piping engineering.



He hoped that the regional head would participate, whether the village head or sub-district head monitor, so that the drought can be reported immediately.



"Currently, many companies, both state-owned and local enterprises, and private companies are coming forward to help the Central Java Provincial Government through corporate social responsibility in overcoming drought in some areas," he remarked.



(A014/INE/B003)

EDITED BY INE

(T.A014/B/KR-BSR/B003)