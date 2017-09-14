Indonesia prepares to become guest country of Europalia 2017

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture is preparing all the needs as the country has been selected to become guest country of the Europalia Cultural Festival held by the Kingdom of Belgium from October 10-21, 2017.



Spokesperson of the Europalia Communications Team from the ministry, Dahlia Sardjono said that Indonesia will conduct an art exhibition with three major themes namely "Ancestors and Rituals", "Maritime" and "Exchange".



"This festival is unique since Indonesia will be the only participant, so this is a great opportunity for us to promote our country to Europe and to the world," she said during a visit to Antara office, Jakarta, on Friday.



In addition to Belgium as the host country, Europalia 2017 will also be organized in a number of European countries namely the Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom and France. Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla is scheduled to open the cultural festival in Brussels in October 10.



No less than 400 Indonesian artists will participate in the festival to present 228 programs comprised of dance performances, music art, painting exhibitions, movie week, and Indonesian literary works selected by Indonesian and foreign curators.



According to Sardjono, many Indonesian artists have been showcasing their works overseas mostly sponsored by privates or non-governmental organizations.



Their participation in the Europalia 2017, in contrast, is sponsored by Belgium and Indonesian governments.



Indonesia is the 4th guest country from Asia and the 1st country in Southeast Asia to join the biennial art festival.



Reported by Azizah Fitriyanti

(Y013/b003/B003)

(T.Y013/B/KR-BSR/B003)