Jokowi`s daughter to get married on Nov 8
19 minutes ago | 132 Views
Solo, C Java (ANTARA News) - Kahiyang Ayu, the only daughter of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), will get married with Bobby Nasution on November 8 this year.
"My sister will get married on Nov 8," Gibran Rakambuming, the first son of Jokowi, told the press at the private residence of Jokowi, here, Sunday.
Speaking as the spokesman of his family, Gibran was accompanied by Kahiyang Ayu and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo during the press conference.
The wedding ceremony will follow Javanese traditions, and the preparations for the wedding have reached 80 percent, he said.
The wedding reception will be held at Graha Sabha Buana, which is owned by the Jokowi family, and the catering company, Chili Pari, belongs to Gibran Rakambuming.
He did not reveal how many people will be invited, but the number of invitees might be similar to those during Gibrans wedding reception in 2015. (*)
"My sister will get married on Nov 8," Gibran Rakambuming, the first son of Jokowi, told the press at the private residence of Jokowi, here, Sunday.
Speaking as the spokesman of his family, Gibran was accompanied by Kahiyang Ayu and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo during the press conference.
The wedding ceremony will follow Javanese traditions, and the preparations for the wedding have reached 80 percent, he said.
The wedding reception will be held at Graha Sabha Buana, which is owned by the Jokowi family, and the catering company, Chili Pari, belongs to Gibran Rakambuming.
He did not reveal how many people will be invited, but the number of invitees might be similar to those during Gibrans wedding reception in 2015. (*)
Latest News
- Indonesia will not remain silent over Muslim problems: President 10 minutes ago
- Jokowi`s daughter to get married on Nov 8 19 minutes ago
- Volcanic activity of Mount Agung in Bali increasing 7 hours ago
- Indonesia prepares to become guest country of Europalia 2017 16th September 2017
- C Java enters drought emergency: governor 16th September 2017
- Jakarta Airport train to operate in November 16th September 2017
- Golkar Party politician rehabilitated for consuming meth 15th September 2017
- President attends Indonesian Godly Kids Festival in Banjarmasin 15th September 2017