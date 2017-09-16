TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Monday, 18th September 2017

Jokowi`s daughter to get married on Nov 8

19 minutes ago | 132 Views
Solo, C Java (ANTARA News) - Kahiyang Ayu, the only daughter of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), will get married with Bobby Nasution on November 8 this year.

"My sister will get married on Nov 8," Gibran Rakambuming, the first son of Jokowi, told the press at the private residence of Jokowi, here, Sunday.

Speaking as the spokesman of his family, Gibran was accompanied by Kahiyang Ayu and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo during the press conference.

The wedding ceremony will follow Javanese traditions, and the preparations for the wedding have reached 80 percent, he said.

The wedding reception will be held at Graha Sabha Buana, which is owned by the Jokowi family, and the catering company, Chili Pari, belongs to Gibran Rakambuming.

He did not reveal how many people will be invited, but the number of invitees might be similar to those during Gibrans wedding reception in 2015. (*)
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS