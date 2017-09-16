Jokowi`s daughter to get married on Nov 8

Solo, C Java (ANTARA News) - Kahiyang Ayu, the only daughter of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), will get married with Bobby Nasution on November 8 this year.



"My sister will get married on Nov 8," Gibran Rakambuming, the first son of Jokowi, told the press at the private residence of Jokowi, here, Sunday.



Speaking as the spokesman of his family, Gibran was accompanied by Kahiyang Ayu and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo during the press conference.



The wedding ceremony will follow Javanese traditions, and the preparations for the wedding have reached 80 percent, he said.



The wedding reception will be held at Graha Sabha Buana, which is owned by the Jokowi family, and the catering company, Chili Pari, belongs to Gibran Rakambuming.



He did not reveal how many people will be invited, but the number of invitees might be similar to those during Gibrans wedding reception in 2015. (*)