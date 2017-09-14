Indonesian team secures third place at SFF U-18 Championship

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias under-19s national soccer team (Timnas U-19) secured third place at the ASEAN Football Federation or AFF U-18 Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, on Sunday, after crushing Myanmars team 7-1 (3-0).



In the match which was held at the Thuwanna Yangon stadium, Myanmar, the Timnas U-19, better known as the Garuda Nusantara, scored three goals in the first half, through Muhammad Rafli Mursalim in the 14th minute, Witan Sulaeman in the 28th minute, and Egy Maulana Vikri in the 35th minute.



At the second half, the Garuda Nusantara team increased four goals as scored by Muhammad Rafli Mursalim, Hanis Saghara Putra, and Egy Maulana Vikri, according to the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) through its website.



Rafli netted the fourth goal in 60th minute after receiving the ball from Egy Maulana Vikri.



After losing 0-4, some of the Myanmar players committed violations against Rafli and Witan Sulaeman in the 64th minute.



Another Timnas player, Hanis who replaced Rafli, scored the fifth goal in the 73rd minute. Then, in the 86th minute, Egy made the sixth goal.



The only goal for Myanmar (host of the AFF U-18 Championship) was created by Myat Kaung Khant through his kick from outside of the penalty box during the extra time.



However, soon after that, Hanis Saghara scored the 7th goal for the Garuda Nusantara.



Before defeating Myanmar in the last match, the Garuda Nusantara team, lost 2-3 to the Thailands squad on Friday (Sept 15). (*)

