Indonesia will not remain silent over Muslim problems: President

Solo, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo said that Indonesia will not remain silent but seek solutions to problems being faced by Muslims in various countries.



"We also never stand idly by the problems that occur in Muslim countries because we hold the constitutional mandate that we are obliged to maintain world order based on freedom, peace and social justice," said President Joko Widodo at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, Central Java on Sunday.



President Joko Widodo together with Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, Minister/Cabinet Secretary Pratikno, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and other officials attended the National Meeting of the Tafsir Al Quran Assembly.



"The fact is that Palestine has not yet gained its independence; Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya are still haunted by wars and conflicts; and Afghanistan has not yet fully recovered. We are obliged to contribute and provide solutions to realizing the world peace, providing solutions for the benefit of Muslims in the world," added the President.



The President pointed out that in 2016 Indonesia has opened an honorary embassy in Ramallah, Palestine.



"At the request of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Indonesia held an extraordinary summit on Al-Quds Al-Sharif Palestine in Jakarta in 2016. A lot of people have forgot our activities among Muslim countries," said the President.



Furthermore, in Afghanistan, Indonesia has also built an Islamic Center for the education of children there.



"We are also building an Indonesian mosque in Kabul 2016. Soon we invite the Afghan clerics to Indonesia to learn from each other, sharing each other to build Islam as a religion of rahmatan lil alamin (Islam as a religion that brings mercy and prosperity).



"In December, First Lady Rula Ghani, wife of the President of Afghanistan, will visit Indonesia to discuss women and children program," said President.



Regarding the Rohingya ethnic issues in Rakhine State, Myanmar, President said the violence should be stopped.



"Our stance is that the violence in Rakhine State should be stopped immediately, that is our firm stance. I have sent the foreign minister not once or twice to come to meet Aung San Suu Kyi and the Myanmar military so that violence can be stopped," said President.



In January-February 2017, Indonesia has sent 10 containers of drugs and food. "Last week we sent 4 Hercules airplanes carrying blanket, food and other medicines to our brothers who fled on the border of Myanmar and Bangladesh.



This week, Indonesia willl send assistance again, either by a plane or (by other means) to our brothers on the border of Myanmar and Bangladesh," added the President. (*)