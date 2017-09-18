President proposes update of communist party insurgence film

Magelang, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has proposed that the G30S/PKI communist insurgence film be updated so that the younger generation would well understand the history of the PKI.



"Yes, watching movies, especially about history, is important. But, of course, the children of the millennium, have to watch a film they can understand," Jokowi stated, after reviewing the Mangunsuko Suspension Bridge in Dusun hamlet, Magelang, Central Java, on Monday.



The president made the statement following the plan of Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo to screen the G30S/PKI film within the TNI internal institution.



"Let them (young people) understand the dangers of communism, and let them know about the PKI," he added.



The latest version of the film is important for the millennial generation to understand the movie, which was first released in 1984.



"Yes, it would be best to have the most recent and updated version of the film, so that it can be understood by the millennial generation," Jokowi reiterated.



Nurmantyo had earlier stated that the minister had allowed him to instruct his members to watch the movie, which was produced during the New Order government.



The TNIs plan to hold a joint watch of the G30S/PKI movie has sparked a polemic because there are some parties who judge that the movie was not worth watching again. But there are also those who support the TNI plan as it constitutes an effort to remind the people of the Indonesian history.(*)