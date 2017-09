SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS: HULFT's customer support wins award in Japan

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- The HULFT Division of Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd. (JASDAQ:9640) (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Kazuhiro Uchida; herein, “Saison Information Systems”) develops, sells, and supports a range of data and file management middleware products. HULFT received Best Customer Support of The Year 2017 from the Japan Institute of Information Technology (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Chairman: Noritaka Uji; herein, “JIIT”).JIIT released the following statement regarding the selection of HULFT as this year’s award recipient.The HULFT Division develops, sells, and supports products for managed file transfer middleware. Their Customer Service Department’s Technical Support Center has implemented a program with the mission of, “Moving from zero mistakes, to 100% satisfaction.” Their aim is improvement of customer satisfaction and contribution to the business by improving service quality and their employee satisfaction. […] After the repositioning of the Technical Support Center, the continuous efforts of the Technical Support Center to improve the satisfaction of both customers and employees are recognized to contribute to the business […].Along with a change in the business structure conducted in 2013, we redefined the value and priority of our customer support. At the same time, we set the goal of increased use of our support services by raising customer satisfaction, improving service quality and our employee satisfaction.Previously, as a help desk, we used to aim for making zero mistakes. Our focus was on reducing the number of incorrect answers, operational errors, and customer complaints. We have since revised our focus to aiming for 100% customer satisfaction, as this will make more contribution to our business goals such as sales targets.- By clarifying and disclosing the scope of our support services, we were able to improve the customer’s reliability, which led to increase customer satisfaction.- As a result of the operational improvements such as shortening of response time and enhancement of our FAQ, we received external awards and improved customer satisfaction.- Further improvement in support service quality has been realized by raising employee motivation and satisfaction.Thanks to the synergistic effect of these initiatives, we also contributed directly to business sales, including increased support service sales and improved license sales.Saison Information Systems’ HULFT Division will continue to improve customer satisfaction by improving service quality and employee satisfaction through customer support activities, and will further strengthen ties with customers and promote our value.Japan Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) is a Tokyo-headquartered public interest incorporated foundation that conducts research and development on enterprise information technology and publishes its findings. It is currently the only public institution in Japan tackling the issues related to strengthening functions and solving problems of customer support centers.Website: http://www.jiit.or.jp/ The Customer Support Award Program was established by JIIT to improve the quality, productivity, and strategic management of customer support operations run by businesses and organizations in Japan. Through providing this annual award, JIIT seeks to publicly recognize businesses and organizations that demonstrate innovative approaches to customer support and services, improve customer satisfaction, and resolve management issues.Compatible with an ever-growing range of platforms since its launch in 1993, HULFT’s flagship product is managed file transfer (MFT) middleware equipped with all the functionality enterprises need to share files between business systems. As of the end of March 2017, there are currently 189,600 HULFT licenses in use by 8,700 companies in 43 countries worldwide, spanning a broad range of industries. In addition to sending, receiving and managing file transfer jobs, HULFT also includes peripheral functions essential to transferring files, including security and integration of data before and after transfer.Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/en/hulft-mft/ * Headquarters: Sunshine 60 (21F), 3-1-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 170-6021, Japan* Established: September 1st 1970* President: Kazuhiro Uchida* Website: http://home.saison.co.jp/english/

