Indonesian Foreign Minister discusses Myanmar crisis in New York

New York (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi and representatives of several other countries discussed the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State, Myanmar, at a luncheon on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York.



Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abu Hassan Mahmood Ali and Burmese Foreign Undersecretary were among the countries representatives who attended the luncheon upon the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.



The luncheon was also attended by foreign ministers and representatives from Turkey, Malaysia, China, Russia, Australia, Denmark, and Sweden.



"During the luncheon, the Myanmar authorities explained the current developments. Myanmar authorities said that in the past few days, the situation is calmer, and no more weapons (are being used), and access to humanitarian aid has started to open," Minister Marsudi remarked here on Monday.



The minister addressed Indonesias attention to the crisis in Rakhine State and expressed its support for Bangladesh that has become a recipient country of around 400 thousand Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.



Indonesia has also remained committed to providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Bangladesh and had recently sent eight aircraft.



"The meeting also emphasized the importance for Myanmar to immediately open access to humanitarian aid that has, so far, been operated by the ICRC, although they have not reached the most affected areas," Marsudi noted.



Foreign ministers of the respective countries also stressed the importance of implementing the recommendations of the Advisory Committee Report led by former UN secretary general Kofi Annan.



Indonesia, particularly, also urged Bangladesh and Myanmar to immediately hold meetings to address issues related to refugees and borders.



"Both sides have agreed to meet immediately," Marsudi noted.



The humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State, Myanmar, is one of the focuses of this years UN General Assembly, which lasts until Sept 29.



Meanwhile, Myanmars State Adviser Aung San Suu Kyi is reportedly absent at this years UN General Assembly.(*)