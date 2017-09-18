44 villagers flee following increased volcanic activity at Mt Agung
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - Increased volcanic activity at Mount Agung in Bali has forced 44 local villagers to flee to safer ground, according to a spokesman of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
The 44 inhabitants of Lebih Hamlet, Sebudi Village, Selat Sub-district, Krangasem District, have taken refuge in Klunkung District, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of BNPB, noted here, Tuesday.
The residents were accommodated at three locations in Klungkung and assisted by the Klungkung disaster mitigation office.
The 44 people voluntarily left their village after the volcanic activity at Mt Agung intensified.
The Mt Agung monitoring post in Rendang Village has recorded more than 400 volcanic tremors over the last 24 hours.
The Geological Disaster Mitigation and Volcanology Center has raised the status of Mt Agung from alert to vigilant, or level 3.
People, including tourists, are not allowed to enter areas within a 7.5-kilometer radius of the mounts crater, or at an elevation of 950 meters above sea level, particularly in the north, south, southwest, and southeast areas.
Mt Agung had last erupted in 1963, killing over 1,100 people. (*)
