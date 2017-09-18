Indonesia, Namibia agree to enhance bilateral trade cooperation

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Foreign Affairs Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi has held a bilateral meeting with her Namibian counterpart Netumbo Nandi-Ndiatwah, and the two ministers agreed to intensify cooperation to boost bilateral trade.



"Indonesia will increase its economic cooperation with Namibia, including those under the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Indonesia and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU)," Marsudi noted in a statement here, Tuesday.



The two ministers held the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.



Both countries have agreed to enhance bilateral trade, Marsudi stated.



The PTA between Indonesia and SACU is expected to reduce tariff and boost bilateral trade. Hence, Indonesia is expecting support from Namibia, as a member of SACU, for its PTA proposal.



Furthermore, the minister has conveyed the importance of exchange visits of businessmen of the two countries and has invited them to join the trade exhibitions in both nations.



"I have invited Namibia to participate in our events, such as the Trade Expo 2017 in Jakarta and Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali in April 2018," Marsudi remarked.



Bilateral trade between Indonesia and Namibia in 2016 had reached US$4.01 million and shown an increasing trend of 0.42 percent during the past five years.



Indonesias main exports to Namibia comprise paper, soap, canned fish, furniture, and tires, among others.



Indonesia will also offer strategic products, such as aircraft, ships, and locomotives.(*)